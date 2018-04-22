Ruthless Rafa sets up Nishikori final

MONTE CARLO, PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal insisted he’s not an automatic favorite on clay, after easing into his 12th Monte Carlo Masters finals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The 31-year-old Nadal needs to win an 11th Monaco title to retain the No. 1 ranking ahead of Roger Federer, and will be widely expected to see off Kei Nishikori in Sunday’s final after the Japanese edged out Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal.

“I really don’t care if I am favorite or I am not favorite,” said Nadal, after beating Dimitrov for the 11th time in 12 meetings.

“I go on court, I try my best. I want to win. Doesn’t matter if I am the favourite or I am not the favorite.”

Nadal came through a tight first set but always looked too strong for Dimitrov and raced through the second in half an hour.

“He’s playing very good on clay. Simple as that. Tactically and everything else,” admitted Dimitrov.

“It hurts a lot of us, a lot of the players that are maybe not as physically strong.”

The top seed is bidding for an outright record 31st Masters title this week and extended his run of consecutive sets won on clay to 34 as he closed on a third consecutive Monte Carlo title.

“Being (in) 12 finals already here is something difficult to imagine. To win 10 is difficult to imagine, too,” Nadal said.

“In our sport, there is not much time to stop and think about the things that have happened or not happened.

“When I retire, probably we will have the chance to think about it, how difficult all the things that I have done (were).”

