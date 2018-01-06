RVF Cup Amateur Golf begins February 6

The 23rd W Express RVF Cup Amateur Golf Championship will unfold February 6 to 9 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

The second leg of the national amateur golf tour is a 72-hole stroke play championship for men and women and will be played in accordance with the Rules of Golf and the local club rules as approved by the tournament committee.

The event is open to male amateur golfers with certified handicap index of eight below while 10-below for female in the tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP).

Only the top 50 players for men and top 20 for women, including the ties, will qualify for the third and final rounds.

Meanwhile, golfers are allowed to bring their own personal caddie provided the caddie is not a professional will submit to the rules and regulations of Canlubang Golf.

The top three winners of each division will be given trophies.

The tournament is backed by W Express, PLDT and MVP Sports Foundation and being held in honor of the late NGAP president and sport patron Rod Feliciano.

To register, email ngapgolf@rocketmail.com or contact Canlubang Golf and Country Club at (049) 5432670.