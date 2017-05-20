RWM’s ‘Annie’ reaps performing arts award

Resorts World Manila’s (RWM) production of the family musical “Annie” took home five awards out of ten nominations in the Ninth Gawad Buhay Awards.

Annie was cited as Best Female Featured Performance in a Musical for Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo; Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical; Female Lead Performance in a Musical for Krystal Brimner; Outstanding Stage Direction of a Musical for Michael Williams; and Outstanding Production of an Existing Material for a Musical.

“We would like to accept this award on behalf of our artistic team and designers, the lights, costumes, choreographer, music director, and our amazing cast,” said Annie director Michael Williams as he accepted the award for Outstanding Production of an Existing Material for a Musical together with co-artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and the orphans cast of the production.

The win added more recognition for the musical after winning the Discoveries of the Year award for Krystal Brimner and Isabeli Araneta-Elizalde, and the Best Foreign Musical Production prize in the 29th ALIW Awards last year.

Krystal Brimner, who played the role of Annie, was overwhelmed when she received her Female Lead Performance award, at times rendered speechless by the citation. “I was totally not expecting this and I’m sharing this award with Beli,” she said, acknowledging her Annie co-star and alternate Isabeli Araneta Elizalde who was likewise nominated for the same category.

Prior to its win at Philstage’s Gawad Buhay Awards,“Annie” was awarded the Asia-Pacific Communications award in Singapore, the Asia-Pacific Excellence Awards in Hong Kong, the Gold Stevie Award trophy, and an Anvil award for the viral video #brightertomorrow. It also garnered the Bronze Stevie Medal for its Souvenir Programme and Activity Book.