RWM’s Imperial Festival brings tantalizing treats to the table

RESORTS World Manila (RWM) has transformed into an Oriental paradise for its 2017 Imperial Festival, in

celebration of the best in Chinese culture to herald the Year of the Fire Rooster.

Special seasonal menus of traditional Chinese celebration treats have been prepared by RWM’s signature restaurants, with an end-view to giving guests a holistic Lunar New Year experience.

Passion (at Maxim’s Hotel), one of the best authentic Cantonese restaurants in Metro Manila, brings luck to the table with its special koi-shaped glutinous rice cake, more popularly known as tikoy in the Philippines.

This lightly sweet and sticky favorite is a perfect gift for spreading harmony to family and friends.

Children and the young-at-heart will be delighted by Passion’s newport sunset—a sweet and fruity signature drink that comes with a free rooster plush toy in different costumes representing each of RWM’s signature restaurants.

Passion’s dim sum lunch buffet lets diners eat top quality Cantonese dim sum and entrees at great value prices, making it the perfect celebration meal to ring in a prosperous New Year.

RWM also has offerings for people who want a simple but satisfying meal during the Lunar New Year.

Prosperity Court’s kinf dao chicken, for instance, is a set meal with tender and tasty chicken slices on top of yang chow fried rice and a siding of asparagus soup.

For its part, Victoria Harbour Café’s La Mian offers a generous serving of minced pork served over traditional hand-pulled noodles in flavorful spice-rich stew sauce.

The 2017 Imperial Festival also features a Chinese Market and Handicraft Fair, at The Plaza of Newport Mall, from Jan. 20 to 31. Shoppers are sure to enjoy getting their Chinatown essentials, such as Oriental delicacies prepared by genuine Chinese culinary artisans, trinkets, and decorative pieces.

For details, contact the Resorts World Manila tourist/visitor hotline at +63 2 908-8833 or log on to <www.rwmanila.com> for more details.