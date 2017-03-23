Ryan Agoncillo joins elite group of Most Trusted Personalities

Ryan Agoncillo has been voted as the Most Trusted Entertainment/Variety Presenter at the 2017 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards.

The TV host-actor joins a very elite group of personalities composed of Jessica Soho, Mike Enriquez, Vic Sotto, Toni Gonzaga and Manny Pacquiao who have received the Trusted Personality Award in the Philippines.

He was with wife Judy Ann Santos when he accepted the recognition bestowed on him as co-host of the long-running noontime variety show Eat Bulaga.

“I’d like to thank my lovely date for tonight for coming with me. Thank you very much, Ms. Judy Ann Santos. It’s an effort when you have three children already to dress up like this,” Agoncillo jested.

“In order to raise our children well, we have to be the people we want them to be, so thank you Reader’s Digest for validating our efforts in trying to raise people with integrity.”

It was the seventh consecutive year for Soho, the second for Enriquez and the first for Agoncillo who said it was the most special recognition he has received in his career.

“This has to be the most special (award) to date, because Miss Jessica, and Sir Mike were my bosses when I was still in public affairs. I think I was just 19 or 20 back then and I really look up to them,” Agoncillo said after receiving the award.

“The fact that it was from Reader’s Digest, a magazine I grew up reading, and to be able to share the stage with my former mentors, it really means a lot. It’s not just an award that takes into account what you have accomplished on TV, but more importantly because it means you were voted by the readers because they trust you,” he added.

“Sa ingay ngayon where everyone with a cellphone basically has an opinion, masarap ang pakiramdam na maihilera sa boses na talagang pinagkakatiwalaan like Sir Mike and Miss Jessica. It really feels good to be sharing the same title with them,” he said.

Now on its 19th year, the Trusted Brands Survey has become a benchmark in the industry for recognizing the brands and services Filipinos trust, above all others. It also honors the country’s most trusted personalities with the TV News Presenter and Radio News Presenter aside from Entertainment/Variety Show Presenter category.

“For nearly two decades, we have been surveying consumers in major markets across Asia such as the Philippines, to ask them about the brands they believe and expect to provide premium value and exceptional service,” noted Sheron White, Group Retail and Advertising Sales Director Reader’s Digest Asia Pacific.

While certain brands sign famous celebrities to create a buzz about their products, the recipients of the Trusted Brand awards have gotten the endorsement of the most important people of all—their loyal consumers, not by mere mentions and hashtags.

Platinum Trusted Brand Awards were given to brands that performed exceptionally, winning their category with a score that vastly outpolled their nearest competitor—which included ABS-CBN and GMA Network.