Ryan Reynolds stars for new thriller ‘Life’

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds will play Rory Adams—an astronaut and an engineer in Columbia Pictures’ new terrifying sci-fi thriller Life.

The film reunites Reynolds with his Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and his Safe House director Daniel Espinosa.

“This script had such a degree of reality and a feeling of constant tension,” said Reynolds, who stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

“It begins with an air of discovery that turns to a tension that permeates the whole film as we learn more and more about this thing that we’ve put on board the ISS,” he added.

Life is about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

“Rhett and Paul wrote a very scary, well-paced thriller, but it’s really fed by their investment in the characters,” producer Julie Lynn shared. “These six astronauts are smart, industrious, tenacious, hardworking—and when things get hairy we care about what’s going to happen to them.”

Reynolds’ character, Adams, is the spacewalk specialist. Just charming enough to keep from being called cocky, and way more handsome than he needs to be, Adams is the rock star of the mission.

Opening across the Philippines today, Life is distributed by Columbia Pictures.