S. Korea event expands PGA Tour’s Asian leg

SEOUL: Asia will host three consecutive PGA Tour events starting from next year, after the announcement Monday of a new, permanent South Korean stop on the association’s global tour schedule. The event, to be called the CJ Cup, will be held for the first time on October 16-22, 2017, at the Nine Bridges course on the southern resort island of Jeju. The event will feature a combined purse of more than $9.0 million dollars, and expands on the PGA’s CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur and the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. The 78-man field for the CJ Cup will comprise the top 60 players available from the previous year’s FedEx Cup, and 18 others from a number of different exemptions to be named at a later date.

AFP