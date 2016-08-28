S+A channel highlights Pinoy athletes on National Heroes Day

As the nation honors patriots who served and fought for country on National Heroes Day, Sports+Action (S+A) channel takes the opportunity to launch its new station ID today for a timely showcase the Filipino athlete’s journey to greatness through the values of excellence, hard work, teamwork, resilience, and nationalism.

This will unfold through the “Sumasaludo sa Pusong Palaban ng Lahing Pilipino,” which will feature a mix of iconic Filipino athletes that S+A’s mother network ABS-CBN have captured in the past years covering various sporting events such as the UAAP, NCAA, boxing, and mixed martial arts. They include volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez and Grethcel Soltones, basketball hotshots Jeron Teng and Jio Jalalon, MMA fighters Brandon Vera and Chris Hoffman, and champion boxers Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire. An original song written and performed by rapper Quest will heighten every Filipino athlete’s dream of putting the flag and honor above all else in competing for country.

“In our experience covering the games and interviewing the athletes, and in our interactions with ordinary people, we saw the parallelism in the life of an athlete and the common Pinoy. At the end of the day, what keeps them going and fighting is the drive to better oneself, and more importantly, to make the people they love happy,” shared ABS-CBN Integrated Sports head Dino Laurena.

Laurena added that ABS-CBN Sports will be playing a more active role in the journey of both Filipino athletes and ordinary Filipinos from this point on.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect an action-packed September on S+A with the opening of UAAP Season 79 on September 3, the live coverage of tennis grand slam competition US Open on September 11 and 12, Pinoy Pride 38 on September 25, and the continuation of basketball and volleyball action on NCAA Season 92, and the Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference, respectively, among the program line-up.