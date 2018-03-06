Saab Magalona shares grief of losing baby girl

On Tuesday, celebrity blogger Saab Magalona, daughter of the late rap superstar Francis Magalona and Pia Arroyo, shared her grief over losing one of her twins, a baby girl. The baby boy is still at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit but is doing much better.

“This might be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write,” she started in the article “Heartbroken but hopeful” under the Family category of her “Spell Saab” blog.

“I’ve stayed silent because I think I’ve been in denial. I thought keeping it to ourselves would make this whole thing unreal. This last month, I was in and out of the ISU and I almost didn’t make it. On February 8, we lost our baby girl. Our baby boy is still in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The doctors initially said he was in critical condition. He has fought so many complications and had to undergo surgery and is thankfully doing much better today,” Magalona, who documented her pregnancy on Instagram, revealed.

“So many things happened in the last month. There are so many people we could blame and be angry with, but each time we hold our boy, we think otherwise. He’s been fighting to be part of this world and it’s our responsibility to make it one that is forgiving – one that tries to see the best in other people,” she continued.

She quoted husband Jim Bacarro who says of their situation, “Hindi pang-tao yung pinagdadaanan natin” then reasoned out, “That’s why we can only thank God for helping us get through the pain and lifting the anger from our hearts.”

Going public with her story on Tuesday held much significance for the young mother as March 6 marks the ninth death anniversary of her father, whom she is sure is looking after her little angel.

“Publishing this means that this whole thing is real but I can’t keep her a secret for much longer. I need to honor her. She was such a beautiful girl and we believe she gave her life for me and her twin brother,” she further intoned.

She concluded, “Despite this tragedy, we have encountered so many heroes and kind people. We are thankful for family, for the doctors and nurses in the NICU, ICU and maternity ward, for the other babies and parents in the NICU that inspire us, for the strangers that smile at us. If you look hard enough, this doesn’t have to be such a scare world after all. I know we’ll make it through.”

Music band mates, Saab and Jim Bacarro tied the knot on January 24, 2015 at the St. Ignatius Chapel in Baguio City.