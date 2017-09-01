Sabang Bridge finished in 6 months

SAN Miguel Holdings Corp. said it has completed the construction of Sabang Bridge along Southern Tagalog Arterial Road in just six months. The 231-meter bridge, which connects Ibaan and Batangas, was damaged by Typhoon “Nina” and its affected section, spanning 60 meters and located right above a 55-meter deep ravine, had to be demolished to make way for a new one. The reconstruction included the construction of a new one using modular, pre-engineered bridges. “Overall, this project shows that with advanced technologies available to us today, and with the expertise of Filipino engineers, we’re more than equipped and capable of undertaking the massive infrastructure projects that our country needs–and delivering these on time,” SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said.