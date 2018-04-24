Sabang Renewable launches hybrid plant

SABANG Renewable Energy Corp. (SREC) has broken ground on a hybrid power plant with its own microgrid in Palawan to provide round-the-clock electricity to the area.

The project will consist of a 1.4-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a 2.3-megawatt per hour (MWh) battery storage system and 1.2-MW diesel generators to power its 14-circuit-kilometer distribution facility.

This is the first hybrid-powered microgrid in the Philippines approved by the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and is also the first such microgrid in Southeast Asia.

SREC said in statement the plant will electrify more than 650 residential, public and commercial establishments in Barangay Cabayugan. The total carbon savings is equivalent to 25,700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions over a 20-year lifetime. This compares to saving about 9.1 million liters of gasoline or 7,136 hectares of carbon sequestering forests.

SREC is a renewable energy (RE) developer composed of WEnergy Global, Gigawatt Power Inc., and Vivant Corp.

“The solar PV/Battery system enables SREC to provide an average of 50 percent of clean energy to the grid,” SREC President and Chief Executive Officer Walden Tantuico said in a statement over the weekend.

Tantuico, who is also the president and CEO of Gigawatt Power, noted the government may expect to realize savings on subsidies for rural electrification of between P298 million and P527 million over 20 years. These savings would allow the government to accelerate its rural electrification program while promoting RE.

“We are proud to become part of a project that supports the economic development of Barangay Cabayugan by providing clean, renewable, and reliable energy,” SREC Chairman and Vivant Vice President for Operations Emil Garcia said.

“If non-food based biodiesel would reach competitive prices with normal diesel, we would certainly consider using that to further increase the portion of clean energy to 100 percent, or find alternative clean power generation technologies to reduce the role of diesel in this project,” said Tony Shibley, advisor to SREC and director of Gigawatt Power.