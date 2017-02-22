Sacapano eyes PPS rebound in Capiz

Averille Sacapano tries to bounce back from twin setbacks in Iloilo as she banners the girls’ field in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Dumalag leg regional tennis tournament unfolding tomorrow (Friday) at the Dumalag Tennis Club in Capiz.

Sacapano, 16, fell short against La Carlota’s Tracy Llamas in last week’s fifth leg of the nationwide circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger but the rising Aklan star is out for a sweep of the 16- and 18-and-under titles against the likes of Kiana de Asis, Avril Suace and Claire Clavaton in the Group 2 tournament backed by Asiatraders Corp.

Over 200 entries from Negros, Panay Island and nearby cities are vying for top honors and ranking points in various classes in the event hosted by Mayor Amado Eriberto Castro Jr. with Suace, Abigail Sacapano, Ann Cocoy, Dana Castro, Wella Fullo, Louchelle Estember and Sophia Gazo leading the cast in the 14- and 12-U categories.

“Drawing this huge participation only inspires us to continue providing these youngsters a series of ranking tournaments and we thank the local government, especially the host city, for ensuring the successful staging of this particular leg,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Matthew Flores, Alfrancis Andrade, Justine Alba and Jon Jimenea loom as the players to watch in the boys’ premier 18-U side with Jimenea also competing in the 16-U side led by Drixcyn Guillano, Nikhel Nowlakha and Chrysler Gazo.

Nowlakha and Guillano, along with Angelo Mejia and Marben Mosqueda lead the chase in the 14-U group while Clyde Feca, Lester Astromenada, Jeff Jimenez and Derrick Guillano are expected to mix it up in the 12-U division.

Guillano also gains the op seeding in the 10-unisex side but faces a formidable roster of challengers, headed by Feonne Suace, Eric Binas, Zyrell Haberle, Marben Alimarin, Louchela Estember, Louraine Jallorina and Alexis Fajardo.

Meanwhile, listup for the next leg in Roxas City set March 2-6 is ongoing. For details contact 09154046464.