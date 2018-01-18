‘Sachet banking’ could boost financial inclusion

Most Filipino families remain unbanked and underserved and radical strategies like “sachet banking” can help them gain access to financial services, a financial technology firm said in a report released on Thursday.

FINTQ’s Inclusive Digital Finance Report Vol. 2, titled “Retail Financial Services in a Sachet Economy,” said that about 71 percent of Filipino families were effectively unbanked as they had no savings account.

It estimated that about 16.1 million families did not make any bank deposits in 2015.

One in five underserved families have some level of access to formal financial institutions but they nevertheless choose options outside the system and still lack access to other financial products.

About 19 percent of the total 6.6 million banked families were described as “loan underserved”.

Also, 4 percent of banked families had deposits but did not report disbursing money for insurance premiums, which made them “insurance underserved”.

The report said that the unbanked and underserved could afford bank financial products if prices were within their means. Most of the unbanked also own a mobile phone and can be served by micro, small and mediums enterprises (MSMEs).

“A radical strategy is necessary to bring in more of the unbanked into the mainstream financial sector, and our research has shown that sachet financial services could drive financial inclusion to scale in the shortest possible period of time,” it said.

FINTQ, the financial technology arm of Voyager Innovations, said banks should be encouraged to introduce “sacheted” banking products to communities down to the neighborhood level.

The company said that its KasamaKA Microsavings, KasamaKA Microinsurance, KasamaKA Microinvestment, and KasamaKA Lending (Lendr) platforms would allow banks and non-banks to offer financial products and services at lower prices by allowing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) such as sari-sari stores to act as cash agents.

“We have a bold goal of including 30 million Filipinos in the formal financial system by 2020. This may be a long shot for an economy that is still cash-heavy but we know from the very start that unbanked families could be served better when banks tap the most ubiquitous device — the mobile phone — and the most pervasive touchpoint in the country — sari-sari stores,” FINTQ President Orlando Vea said.

Lito Villanueva, managing director of FINTQ, said: “Sachet banking is the last mile solution … In the months to come, our products will allow consumers to deposit in their bank accounts small amounts, not directly at a bank branch, but through sari-sari stores and other MSMEs.”

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO