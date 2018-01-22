Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite Spanish arrest threat

COPENHAGEN: Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrived in Copenhagen on Monday, defying a threat by Madrid to issue a warrant for his arrest if he leaves Belgium, where he has been in exile since a failed independence bid. Danish broadcaster TV2 released an image on its website of Puigdemont being surrounded by reporters after his plane landed in Copenhagen Airport. A source in his entourage also confirmed his arrival in the Danish capital. His trip comes a day after Spain’s prosecution service said it would “immediately” have a supreme court judge issue a warrant for his arrest if he travels to Denmark, and urge Copenhagen to hand him over. Puigdemont fled to Belgium in late October after Madrid sacked his cabinet over their breakaway attempt.

AFP