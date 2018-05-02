Sacked policemen in viral video face administrative, criminal raps

THE three policemen-brothers who were relieved after they were caught harassing a motorist in a video that went viral will face administrative and criminal charges, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

In a statement, NCRPO Chief Camilo Cascolan said Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde ordered the filing of oral defamation, grave threat, and violation of the Omnibus Election Code for carrying firearms while not in uniform against PO1 Reniel Soriano and Rendel Soriano and PO3 Ralph Soriano.

The three are detained at the Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Crame.

(watch video here: https://www.facebook.com/jhssi/posts/2224011720959118)

Albayalde said police officers may not carry firearms while in civilian clothes unless they were assigned with intelligence and surveillance units or were bringing a warrant of arrest.

“[The only exception are those] who are assigned with intelligence units and surveillance units. For those who are conducting case build-ups who are in civilian clothes must be assigned in intelligence units,” he told the reporters in a hotel in Mandaluyong City.

Had the policemen been carrying a warrant of arrest, they would have been excused, Albayalde added.

“He has to serve a warrant. He may be assigned to perform that duty but at that time, he did not serve any warrant,” he said.

In the video, the Soriano brothers chased Ricardo Malaya to his home and harassed him in front of relatives.

The policemen told Malaya that his car grazed their vehicle.

Albayalde ordered their relief on May 1 after viewing the video.

Malaya and his family filed complaints against the Soriano brothers.