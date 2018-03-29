Sacramento simmers over police killing of unarmed man

SACRAMENTO: Huge crowds are expected to join an outpouring of grief and rage Thursday at the funeral of an unarmed black man shot dead by police in California’s capital Sacramento. The service, where civil rights activist Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, has been moved to a bigger venue to accommodate “a large volume of people wanting to pay their last respects,” his spokesman said. Body camera and surveillance helicopter footage released last week showed police chasing and then firing 20 rounds at 22-year-old Stephon Clark, fearing that he was carrying a weapon. He was actually holding an iPhone. An uproar following the March 18 incident, erupting into days of protest outside the state Capitol building and continuing into the streets of downtown, with marchers blocking traffic and clashing with police in riot gear.

AFP