SAF captures widow of Malaysian terrorist

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police Special Action Force (SAF) commandos arrested the Filipino wife of slain Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir, also known as Marwan, in Lanao del Norte on Sunday morning.

Marwan’s widow, Juromee Dongon, alias Tata or Saynab was tracked down at her hideout in the town of Tubod where she was arrested with two others, according to the police.

She was immediately turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP)–Northern Mindanao based in Cagayan de Oro.

The commandos seized a caliber .45 pistol, fragmentation grenade, including blasting caps and detonating cords from the house of Dongon. Their search was covered by a warrant.

Police provided no details of the operation and the military was also silent on the capture of Dongon or her role in terrorist attacks her husband had carried out alongside the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels in the troubled region.

Marwan was killed in a clandestine police operation in January 2015 in Mamasapano town of Maguindanao. The operation also left 44 SAF commandos dead in the ensuing firefight with the rebels and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who tried to rescue the Malaysian terrorist whose hideout was inside a sprawling MILF camp in the town.

The MILF, which harbored and protected Marwan, refused to surrender those involved in the killing of the police commandos, although it returned to the government several special weapons it seized from the slain SAF members.

Meanwhile, Supt. Lemuel Gonda, PNP-Northern Mindanao spokesman, said Dongon will be facing charges for illegally possessing firearms and other forms of explosives.

But he said he had no idea when the arrested suspect will be transferred to the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“Yes [Dongon] is here at the CIDG-CIDU in Region 10 here at CDO [Cagayan de Oro)] No information as to when [she will be transferred to Camp Crame],” Gonda told The Manila Times in a text message.

He also explained that it will depend on the court on whether Dongon will be brought to Camp Crame.

“Usually, those who were arrested here are being brought to BJMP [Bureau of Jail Management and Penology] at Camp Bagong Diwa,” Gonda said, referring to the BJMP facility in Taguig City.

WITH REPORT FROM DEMPSEY REYES