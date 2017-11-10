SAF kin seek homicide charges vs Aquino

TWO relatives of police commandos killed in the January 2015 Mamasapano massacre have asked the Supreme Court to review the Ombudsman’s decision downgrading charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and two former police officials.

In a petition for certiorari or review before the high court, Felicitas Nacino, mother of Police Officer 2 (PO2) Nicky Nacino Jr. and Helen Ramacula, mother of PO2 Rodel Ramacula, said a case of reckless imprudence resulting in mul-tiple homicide should also be filed on top of graft and usurpation of powers.

The petition was filed on Monday or two days before the Office of the Ombudsman indicted Aquino, former Phil-ippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima and former Special Action Force (SAF) director Getulio Napeñas Jr. for usurpation of official functions under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Section 3(a) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act before the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court.

Named respondents to the petition were Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas.

The SAF kin said the police commandos were sent to a “high-risk mission based on an operational plan that the Senate Report [on the Mamasapano probe]aptly summed up as ‘poorly planned and executed,’ ‘intentionally broke the chain of command,’ ‘was not followed to details,’ ‘badly coordinated’ and with ‘badges of failure from the very start.’”

President Rodrigo Duterte himself had said the Ombudsman’s case was weak.

Prior to the bloody encounter, Aquino consulted then suspended PNP chief Purisima about the execution of

Oplan Exodus, the operation against Malaysian bomb maker Zulkifli Bin-hir, alias “Marwan,” and Filipino bandit leader Basit Usman at Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

Marwan was killed, but the ensuing encounter with members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Bang-samoro Islamic Freedom Fighters took the lives of 44 SAF troopers.

Eighteen Moro fighters and five civilians also died in the encounter.