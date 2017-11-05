SAF officer losses P188K to fake car sales agents

A member of the Special Action Force lost P188,000 in cash to two individuals who pretended to be car sales agents on Friday.

Police Officer 2 Jhon Paul Lim Domingo, 31, a resident of Taytay, Rizal, filed an estafa case against a certain Abel Medina, and his unidentified female companion.

Domingo said he gave his P188,000 to the suspects as down payment for a new Isuzu MUX inside the Isuzu Alabang Branch at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

After getting the money, the suspects excused themselves and said they needed to go to the restroom, but did not return.

The victim handed to the suspects documents required to buy a new vehicle, such as proof of billing, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, his latest pay slip and certificate of duty status.

Domingo said he was convinced by the “sweet talk” of the suspects, who could have sneaked out of Isuzu Alabang through the service entrance and exit.

RJ CARBONELL