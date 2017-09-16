Safarova, Babos cruise into Quebec City semis

MONTREAL: Top-seeded Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic will meet third-seeded Timea Babos of Hungary in the semi-finals of the WTA tournament at Quebec City after both won in straight sets on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Safarova lost the first three games of her quarterfinals clash with compatriot Lucie Hradecka but rallied for a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Hradecka, who is ranked 166th, pushed hard in the second set, but despite leading 5-4 she couldn’t find the crucial service break and Safarova won the last three games.

Babos dashed the hopes of a partisan crowd with her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Canadian Francoise Abanda, firing seven aces in a match lasting one hour and 11 minutes.

The other semifinal will pit fourth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany against seventh-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium.

Maria eliminated American Sachia Vickery 6-1, 6-3 while Van Uytvanck needed just 65 minutes to oust qualifier Caroline Dolehide of the United States 6-2, 6-2.

AFP