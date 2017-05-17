THE Safe Haven Award was awarded to Santa Rosa City. This award was given to the city with leaders who always believe that a peaceful and orderly community is an indication of a well-developed city. This city has always made efforts to work with and provide support to the Philippine National Police and other peacekeeping officers to ensure that its residents, locators and visitors are safe.

On January 14, the City formally opened its rehabilitation center, which is the first ever local government unit-operated rehabilitation center in the country. Aptly called the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center, Mayor Danilo Ramon Fernandez implemented this program as an immediate response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to address the need for a facility to help rehabilitate drug dependents who voluntarily surrendered to the police during the conduct of Operation Tokhang.

Santa Rosa City Administrator Manuel Alipon, representing Mayor Danilo Ramon Fernandez, was grateful for the award.

“We are very honored that The Manila Times chose Santa Rosa as a Safe Haven City, “ Alipon said, adding that Santa Rosa is indeed proven to be a peaceful and orderly city.

He recognized the leadership of three big personalities of the city: Congresswoman Arlene Arcillas, Mayor Danilo Ramon Fernandez and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas.

According to Alipon, these three leaders are united in implementing good projects for Santa Rosa. “Maka-Diyos, makatao at tunay na naglilingkod na totoo (God-fearing, caring and a real servant of Santa Rosa), “ Alipon said.

A city in the province of Laguna, Santa Rosa lies 38 kilometers or 24 miles south of Manila via South Luzon Expressway. Known for its industrial estates, a local theme park and several housing developments, this city has the largest complex in Laguna cal the Paseo de Santa Rosa. It became a city through Republic Act 9264, which was ratified on July 10, 2004.

LMB