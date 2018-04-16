Safer streets with Speed Limiter PH

With catastrophic accidents caused by speeding trucks and buses that have claimed innocent lives, the commuting public must demand more protection and safety from bus/truck fleet operators. Despite the presence of the an existing law, Republic Act 10916, otherwise known as the Road Speed Limiter Act of 2016, the Metro Manila Development Authority reports that 10 bus related accidents occur on a daily basis.

Pioneer Truck Parts and Equipment Corp., local distributors of Speed Limiter from UK, is a company on a mission for public safety. Developed in 1980, Speed Limiter is an electronic control device that limits and controls a vehicle’s top speed. Aside from improving driver behavior and vehicle preservation, this device also improves fuel consumption, emissions, and is guaranteed to cut maintenance costs of fleet owners. “The ECU [engine control unit]is connected to a speed signal [electronic speedometer, anti-lock braking system or mechanical sensor]and receives frequency signals while the vehicle is moving. At a pre set frequency, say 80 kph, the ECU transmits a signal to the engine management system which then holds the vehicle’s speed. The operator/owner can pre set the maximum speed of the truck or van as he wishes,” explained Aaron Go of Pioneer Corp. The system operates by way of drive by wire or a romatic speed limiter for vehicles without an ECU.

Speed Limiter is a Romatic Speed Control System designed and developed since 1980 and currently used in Europe, Middle East, and Asia as a standard equipment for truck, bus and commercial vehicle fleet operations. The system has received numerous approvals from truck manufacturing such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, Isuzu, Leyland, DAF, GM General Motors, Peugeot, Renault, FUSO, Land Rover, ERF, and approval from the British Ministry of Defence for Land Rover and Pinzgauer vehicles.

The World Health Organization and The Global Road Safety Partnership in their publication “Speed Management, a Road Safety Manual for Decision-Makers and Practitioners,” recommend that all countries should introduce speed limiters as the method of reducing the maximum speeds of vehicles on their roads in the pursuit of improved road safety.

