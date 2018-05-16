Safety and purity from a tap

When it comes to drinking water, we’ve been conditioned to buy in bottles or in bulk because they promise clean and safe drinking water to the public. Drinking water from the tap is then considered uncommon and even unsafe due to its unfiltered properties. IVO, a mashup of the words innovation and evolution, changes this ideology and hands the control of drinking water back to the public.



With its sleek design as well as superior technology, IVO will quench your thirst while providing safety and purity to its users.

Made in Japan

IVO is made in Japan and comes from the makers of Torayvino, the number one faucet-mounted water purifier brand in Japan since it launched in 1986. Torayvino pioneered the world’s first faucet mount type water purifier using hollow fiber membrane filters in 1988 which now have an overwhelming 66 percent market share among faucet-mounted filtration systems in Japan.

In the Philippines, Torayvino is IVO, which offers the freshest, purest water from the faucet. IVO removes 99.99% of the bacteria and unnecessary components in tap water but retains the calcium, magnesium, and other minerals essential to the body.

99.99 percent bacteria-free

The 0.1 micron filtration of Torayvino, or IVO, ensures 99.99 percent bacteria-free water without unduly sacrificing water flow or pressure.

The filter is able to remove disease-causing microorganisms in water—such as Amoeba, Salmonella Typhi (Typhoid Fever), Vibrio Cholerae (Cholera), E. Coli—up to the 0.1 micron unit.

It also removes residual chlorine, harmful chemicals, bad odor, rust, sand, sediments, and other impurities.

A strong partnership

Moduvi, Inc., a Philippine based company and the exclusive distributor of Torayvino in the country, gained the full trust and confidence of Toray Japan when it was allowed to change the name of Torayvino to IVO for the Philippines.

Torayvino is the dominant water purifier in the Japanese market with easily 66 percent of that market pie. Worldwide, Torayvino has already sold over 1 billion units of these water purifiers.

Ivan Claude Manzo, product manager of IVO, Moduvi Inc. shared that Moduvi’s partnership with Toray perfectly embodies Moduvi’s mantra—“Your way of life tomorrow,” with the evolutionary product that is IVO.

“Moduvi has always been on the lookout for a product that would represent the brand. And we found this evolutionary product which we think best represents Moduvi of what we really wanted to do,” said Manzo.

IVO is a play on “evolution” as Manzo explained how IVO is an evolutionary way for people to evolve the way they drink water.

Space-saving

One of IVO’s quirks is that it fits in any faucet of any establishment.

At the recent launch of Ivo, a guest recounted how it was so portable she would bring it on family trips to ensure the water for her baby’s formula is safe.

Moreover, it saves space by reducing the use of water coolers and the ubiquitous five-gallon water jugs that are decidedly not Bisphenol-A (BPA) free. BPA is a chemical compound linked to cancer and birth defects that leaches into the liquid from the container.

According to Donna Yan, Moduvi’s general manager, “the IVO solution is a compact design which saves those precious spaces —no waiting time, no clogging of elevators, no security threats, no clutter.” The solution is specifically offered to condo-dwellers. |

The canister of the IVO filter is compact gadget that packs a lot of purifying power. IVO’s hip design fits seamlessly with any faucet, and the white and silver colors will fit any kitchen interior. IVO makes the push towards healthy lifestyles easier. People are ditching sodas and high-sugar drinks for freshly pressed juices and water. This makes it imperative that water should be at its best and purest it could possibly be.

Eco-friendly and practical

There is a large ecological impact to filling a recyclable water bottle. Every day, millions of plastic water bottles are dumped into oceans and landfills contributing to environmental waste. It is estimated that the world consumes a million bottles per minute, 91 percent of which, according to Euromonitor, a business intelligence company that does market research on conutries, are not recycled.

Being environmentally aware has become refreshing and reasonably priced with IVO. The water purifier is not only easy to use; it’s more economical in the long-run because its basic unit costs P1,980.

A cartridge of the basic unit has a capacity of 1,500 liters or about 79 pieces of five-gallon containers. A typical family of three to five, with an average consumption of 15L per day, can use the filter for three months.

Different filters

IVO water purifier fits most faucets, and there is a lever where it can be easily switched to unfiltered water for when you’re only washing the dishes or your hands. The unfiltered water pressure is an ultrafine spray, with 0.4 mm diameter that gives soft feeling to the skin, splashes less water and creates the proper water volume for washing dishes.

This means that IVO is still eco-friendly even when you’re not using the filtered water mode. In fact, the unfiltered spray mode gives you 30 percent water savings because it has more coverage than water flowing straight from an unfiltered faucet.

Another filter variant is the unfiltered straight which is more suited for regular kitchen activities.

IVO filters are also easy to install as well as eco-friendly because neither plumbing nor electricity is required in using the product.

Naomi Sasaki, manager of Toray Japan, demonstrated how to install a unit during the product launch.

“No plumbing is required. You can attach the unit on your own without special tools required,” Sasaki explained.

Continuing the IVOlution

Toray Japan also allowed Moduvi, Inc. to distribute IVO to other countries.

Yan shared that Moduvi will continue to promote IVO filtration systems in condominiums, where space is limited and water delivery can be time-consuming and troublesome.

This is apart from its marketing tie-up with O Shopping (TV) and outlets of True Value and All Home.

“The goal is to conquer the households because clean and safe drinking water should not be compromised,” Yan emphasized.