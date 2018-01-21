It’s the SAG Awards today

Morgan Freeman to receive Life Achievement Award

After the Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s awards season, it’s the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards’ turn to honor the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2017. The show will air live in the Philippines from Los Angeles today at 9 am (Sunday night in the US) on cable channel Blue Ant Entertainment.

Actress Kristen Bell will host the ceremony with star-studded list of presenters, among them Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

Meanwhile, Academy Award winning actor, producer, voice actor and activist Morgan Freeman will be this year’s receipient of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) highest tribute—the Life Achievement Award.

Nominated and voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Commit-tee, the Life Achievement Award is bestowed for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession.

The recipient of this award is a well- established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.

“I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carter-is.

“He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”

Indelible presence in film

Freeman has earned four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. He received the SAG Awards Actor for his performance in the Best Picture Oscar-winning “Million Dollar Baby,” a role that also earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award and Image Award.

Two films starring Freeman are held in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry: “Unforgiv-en”, which received four Oscars, and “The Shawshank Redemption,” for which Freeman received Best Actor nominations for a SAG Award, Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Among Freeman’s extensive list of credits—now nearing 100 films—another milestone is “Invic-tus.” His portrayal of Nelson Mandela received the National Board of Review Award for Best Actor and an Image Award along with nominations for another SAG Award, Oscar and Golden Globe. In addition, the picture was produced by Revelations Entertainment, the company Freeman and Lori McCreary co-founded in 1996 with a mission “to produce films that reveal truth” and to stay in the forefront of digital entertainment.

Integrity and inspiration

Freeman first became nationally known and loved in 1971 when he starred in the seminal Chil-dren’s Television Workshop (CTW) show “The Electric Company,” for which he created characters including the iconic Easy Reader. Known as the most popular instructional show on television over its six-year run, the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Series and a Grammy for its soundtrack album.

Most recently, Freeman has sat as executive producer with McCreary on the Revelations Enter-tainment series “Madam Secretary.”

Respected, trusted voice

Freeman’s is one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved voices. He most recently narrated “The C Word,” the latest in a string of prestigious documentaries

Three of his previous narrations are the Peabody Award-winning “ESPN 30 For 30 documentary” The 16th Man and two Academy Award-winning documentaries, “The Long Way Home” and “The March of the Penguins.”