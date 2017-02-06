Saigon stuns Alab in ABL

The visiting Saigon Heat dug deep from their arsenal and scored a come-from-behind 72-65 win over Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) on Sunday at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.

Trailing 44-57 entering the final quarter, the Heat’s offense started to click in the final 12 minutes as Moses Morgan’s triple capped a 20-7 assault by the visiting squad to tie the score at 64-all with 3:18 remaining.

Alab’s offense became stagnant in the final stretch and David Arnold caught fire for Saigon, adding six more points off two jumpers and a pair of free throws to seal the win for the visiting squad.

The home team failed to capitalize its 28-point explosion in the third period and absorb its fourth loss against six wins but stayed third in the team standings.

Filipino-American guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. carried the scoring load for Alab with 27 points together with six boards and three assists.

Lenny Daniel headlined the upset victory of Saigon with a double-double output of 18 markers and 17 rebounds together with four blocked shots.

“We just stopped executing last five minutes of the game and we did a poor job guarding their transition offense for the most part of the game. [We gave up] too many layups and easy points,” Alab head coach Mac Cuan told The Manila Times after their loss.

“We just really started flat and that gave them confidence and when your opponent starts to feel good about themselves their shots start to go in as well,” he added.

The Heat avenged their 77-99 loss in their first meeting last month. They improved to 2-7.