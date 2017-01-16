Saint Benilde collides with San Beda in NCAA football today

Undefeated teams College of Saint Benilde and San Beda College (SBC) will face each other in the last game of the second round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football Tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 2 p.m. today.

Both teams remain unscathed with two wins each after two games in the Final Four stage.

The Blazers, currently No.1 with a one-point advantage over SBC on goal difference, started their campaign with a 2-0 beating of defending champion Arellano University (AU).

San Beda also escaped Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 2-1, to keep an unblemished record.

On the other hand, San Beda banked on a late-game surge to escape the LPU Pirates, 2-1, before trouncing the AU Chiefs, 1-0.

St. Benilde will be looking to force a deciding championship match as they face the formidable Red Lions, who are on the verge of winning the title with a sweep.

Meanwhile, Arellano U aims to notch their first win in the second phase of games as they face fellow winless squad Lyceum in the first match at 12 noon.

Both Arellano and Lyceum are on the run to post a victory as they play their final game this season.

In the juniors division, the Arellano Braves will battle the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Braves at 8 a.m. while leading team San Beda will play against champion La Salle Greenhills at 10 a.m.