Saint Benilde escapes San Beda in NCAA women’s volley

The College of Saint Benilde shook off a lethargic start as it beat San Beda, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19, on Thursday to reclaim the second spot in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Rachel Anne Austerio led her team with 13 points while Jeanette Panaga, last year’s finals MVP, Jan Arianne Daguil and Ranya Musa chipped in 11 hits apiece to help propel St. Benilde to its sixth victory against a defeat.

And another win will ensure St. Benilde, which takes on Arellano U on January 11 and unbeaten leader San Sebastian January 25, at least a playoff for a slot in the Final Four while the two would secure an automatic berth there.

San Beda appeared like it would defeat St. Benilde after the former dominated the latter in the first set but St. Benilde recovered with aggression to preserve the win.

The Red Spikers’ record dropped to 5-3. They are now out of the Magic Four and on the brink of elimination.

In the men’s division, Johnvic de Guzman towed St. Benilde to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 win over San Beda to grab the solo lead with a 6-1 mark.

The Lions slid to second with a 6-2 card.