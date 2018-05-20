Saint John Paul II’s blood relic out for veneration

The Manila Cathedral is exhibiting the blood relic of Saint John Paul II for public veneration as an expression of respect for his dignity, wisdom and dedication.

The exhibit that started on Saturday will end on Sunday.

A “Mass for Life” presided by Fr. Joel Jason of the Archdiocesan Ministry for Family and Life was held on Saturday morning as a kickoff to today’s public veneration.

In his homily, Jason mentioned that the relic’s presence in the Philippines is a sign of Saint John Paul’s open heart toward Filipinos.

He said the saint’s willingness to serve God despite his illness is an example of a true Christian life.

According to Fr. Regie Malicdem, the cathedral’s rector, the relic was brought out again to accommodate requests from those who failed to see it during the first public veneration held last month.

“We also promised that there will be a frequent public exposition of the blood relic at the cathedral so that many people may be able to venerate it,” he said.

The relic was a gift from Cardinal Stanislaus Dziwisz, John Paul II’s former secretary, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the cathedral’s rebuilding after the World War II.

“Let us once again come together and receive God’s grace through the intercession of our beloved Saint John Paul II,” Malicdem said.

He announced possible plans of having the relic visit different parishes in the Manila archdiocese in time for the Year of the Youth in 2019.