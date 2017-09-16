About Saint Michael’s College of Laguna

Saint Michael’s College of Laguna is an autonomous college located at the Old National Road, Barangay Platero, Biñan City, Laguna, formerly known as Biñan College. It was founded by the nine Limaco sisters on August 25, 1975 under the Miguelunda Education Corporation, which is now run by the second and third generations of the family.

A private non-sectarian institution, Luisa Limaco-de Leon provided the idea of building the school; Pura Limaco financed the school’s operations; while Milagros, a teacher, was later elected as the chairman of the board and director of the school. SMCL was named after the Limaco patriarch, Miguel, who fled to the Philippines from China and married Segunda.

In 2008, the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation (Pacucoa) awarded SMCL with a Level 3 Re-accreditation Status for its Liberal Arts, Business Administration and Teacher Education (Elementary and Secondary) programs.

In 2010, the Nursing, Grade School and High School programs received Level 1 Formal Accreditation. It was also granted Deregulated Status by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in 2003, which was retained for another five years starting in 2009 through a Commission en banc decision. Also offered are Master of Arts in Education and Master in Business Administration.

The school has 10 main buildings: Segunda Limaco Hall (academic and administrative building), Miguel Limaco Hall, Pura Limaco Hall 1, Pura Limaco Hall 2, St. Theodore Hall, St. Marie Paz Hall, St. Louise Early Childhood Center, Milagros Limaco Learning Center, St. Mary’s Conference Center and Milagros Limaco Hall.

SMCL is an ISO 9001:2008 certified educational institution with a student population of over 4,000.