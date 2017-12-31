Saint Petersburg supermarket attack suspect arrested

Sunday, December 31, 2017
    MOSCOW: Russian investigators on Saturday arrested a suspect linked to the Saint Petersburg bomb which tore through a supermarket, wounding 18 people, in an attack labelled by President Vladimir Putin as an “act of terror.” Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city, and Putin’s hometown, was the scene of a deadly metro bombing in April and is set to host games during next year’s football World Cup, raising fears of similar attacks. “The suspect is being questioned,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said in a statement. “The organizer and direct perpetrator who triggered an improvised explosive device on December 27 in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg was arrested during a special operation by the FSB”, the security services added, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

