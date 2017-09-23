Sajorda wins Retiree’s Fellowship Golf Classic

Luis Sajorda fired a two-under 70 to emerge as Class A champion in the 1st Retiree’s Fellowship Golf Classic 2017 last September 15 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Sajorda beat first runner-up Beejay Chua, who had 71 along with Kim Wan Soo but got the second place plum via countback.

In the class B division, Martin Vonau emerged as the champion via countback though he posted an identical 72 along with Raymond Aranda and Cesar Seguban. Aranda and Seguban finished second and third, respectively.

Ben Chy, ruled with 71 followed by Davidson Flores and Edmund Palag with 73 points.

In the ladies side, Bing Fernando took the crown with 72, followed by Arlette Dizon with the same score and Marie Balbino with 74.

Munding Del Rosario was hailed low net champion with 69 points while Ben Malcontento posted 73 to win the low gross plum.

A total of 48 amateur golfers joined the fund-raising event, which aims to finance various civic and social projects of the Makati Platinum Lions Club Foundation Inc.

The tournament is in partnership with the Philippine Retirement Authority, which is celebrating their 32nd anniversary.