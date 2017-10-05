Salado leads Arellano to victory over St. Benilde

Kent Salado led Arellano University (AU) to a convincing 95-65 win over College of Saint Benilde (CSB) on Thursday to remain in the hunt for a Final Four spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 senior’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Salado tallied a double-double of 16 points and 11 assists. Zach Nichols had 13 points while Lervin Flores added 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-9 win-loss record tying Emilio Aguinaldo College on the sixth place.

“We are very happy with this win because we still have a chance to get into the Final Four,” said Arellano University coach Jerry Codiñera. “We just have to play better in our last three games.”

Richard Abanes, Rence Alcoriza and Levi dela Cruz scored 11 points each also for the Chiefs.

Alcoriza led the AU’s blazing start en route to a 28-16 lead and was never threatened the rest of the game.

Kendrick Belgica and JJ Domingo led the Blazers with 18 and 14 points, respectively. CSB dropped to solo ninth with a 3-13 win-loss record.

In the junior’s side, Arellano High School defeated La Salle Greenhills, 71-63, behind Fred Segura’s 18 points in the second half. Arellano improved its win-loss record to 7-8. La Salle Greenhills dropped to 10-5.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 95 – Salado 16, Nicholls 13, Flores 12, Abanes 11, Alcoriza 11, Dela Cruz 11, Viloria 8, Cañete 4, Enriquez 4, Meca 3, Padilla 2, Concepcion 0, Ongolo Ongolo 0, Taywan 0, Filart 0.

ST. BENILDE 65 – Belgica 18, Domingo 14, Naboa 8, Dixon 5, Leutcheu 5, San Juan 4, Johnson 3, Sta. Maria 3, Young 3, Pili 2, Castor 0, Suarez 0, Velasco 0.

Quarters: 28-16, 47-33, 69-50, 95-65.