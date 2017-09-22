Salalima quits as DICT chief

Rodolfo Salalima has resigned as head of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Malacañang confirmed on Thursday.

“Secretary Rodolfo A. Salalima of the DICT has tendered his letter of resignation to the President, citing personal and work-related reasons,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

“As of this date, there is no official word from the Office of the Executive Secretary as to whether the President has accepted Secretary Salalima’s offer to resign,” he added.

Salalima previously served as Senior Vice President for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs of Globe. He was also the president of the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators, Inc. (PCTO).

In 2011, he was tapped as Asia Pacific representative and vice chairman of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council Working Group for the Amendment of the ITU Constitution and Convention based in Geneva, Switzerland.

He started his career in the ICT as board director and corporate and chief counsel of Radio Communications of the Philippines (RCPI) and as vice president and head of legal and human relations of International Communications Corp. (renamed Bayantel).

In 2015, Salalima authored the book “Telecommunications in the Information Revolution,” a treatise and law book on the national policy on telecommunications published by the UP Law Center.

Salalima is a magna cum laude graduate in Philosophy and Bachelor of Laws from San Beda College in Manila.