Salamat finishes 2nd in Jelajah Wanita Stage 2

Filipina cyclist Marella Vania Salamat of Team Corratec Philippines finished second in Stage 2 of the Jelajah Wanita Tour on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Nurul Sahada Zainal of Malaysia ruled the 71-kilometer second phase from Putrajaya to Bangi, while her fellow Malaysian Nor Aishya Mohamad finished third.

Teams from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and host Malaysia joined the tournament.

“First, I thank God for a safe race. Thank you to our sponsors for making everything possible for me and the rest of the team,” said Salamat in a post on Facebook on Friday.

“My coaches told me to stay focused in the race and I did not let go of their advice,” she added.

Salamat said her podium finish in the competition is a memorable one since this is one of her best road race finishes so far. Before becoming a cyclist in 2013, Salamat was into bowling. Salamat is the 2015 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Individual Time Trial gold medallist. She was also a bronze medalist in the World University Cycling Championship women’s road race event.

Salamat said that she wants to gain more experience in preparation for the 2017 SEA Games.