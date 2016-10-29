Saturday, October 29, 2016
    Salamat finishes 2nd in Jelajah Wanita Stage 2

    Sports

    Filipina cyclist Marella Vania Salamat of Team Corratec Philippines finished second in Stage 2 of the Jelajah Wanita Tour on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Nurul Sahada Zainal of Malaysia ruled the 71-kilometer second phase from Putrajaya to Bangi, while her fellow Malaysian Nor Aishya Mohamad finished third.

    Teams from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and host Malaysia joined the tournament.

    “First, I thank God for a safe race. Thank you to our sponsors for making everything possible for me and the rest of the team,” said Salamat in a post on Facebook on Friday.

    “My coaches told me to stay focused in the race and I did not let go of their advice,” she added.

    Salamat said her podium finish in the competition is a memorable one since this is one of her best road race finishes so far. Before becoming a cyclist in 2013, Salamat was into bowling. Salamat is the 2015 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Individual Time Trial gold medallist. She was also a bronze medalist in the World University Cycling Championship women’s road race event.

    Salamat said that she wants to gain more experience in preparation for the 2017 SEA Games.

