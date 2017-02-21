Salamat is new Marines commander

BRIGADIER General Emmanuel Salamat was designated as the new commander of the Philippine Marines, the Philippine Navy announced on Monday.

Salamat will formally assume his new post on Tuesday during a change of command ceremony at the Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City to be presided by Philippine Navy commander Vice Admiral Joseph Mercado.

He will replace Maj. Gen. Andre Costales.

Described as a “veteran” of the all-out war against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in March 2000, Costales was the deputy of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 when former President Joseph Estrada, now mayor of Manila, declared a total war against the MILF.

Costales and his men were deployed in Matanog, Maguindanao and was among those who pounded the separatists’ main camp, which was seized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

It was for this feat that Costales got his Gold Cross medal that recognizes gallantry in action.

Salamat, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1985, was the former commander of the 1st Marine Brigade in Sultan Kudarat from February 2014 to June 16. Prior to this, he served as chief of the Unified Command Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command from May 2013 to December 2013.

His was also the Assistant Superintendent of PMA; deputy brigade commander of the 1st Marine Brigade; Superintendent of the Command and Staff College, Naval Education and Training Command of the Philippine Navy; Director of the Navy Personnel Management Center; Chief of Staff, Combat and Service Support Brigade of the Philippine Marine Corps; commander of the , 8th Marine Battalion; Operations and Training Officer at PMA and Team Leader, Adjutant and Operations Officer United Nations Guards Contingent in Iraq.