Salamat readies for 2 Asian tourneys

National cycling team member Marella Salamat will intensify her preparation starting next month for two Asian meets in February in Bahrain.

The 2015 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Salamat is bracing for the 37th Asian Road Race Elite Cycling Championships and the 24th Asian Road Junior Championships slated on February 24 to March 3.

The bowler-turned-cyclist will lead the country’s campaign along with Avegail Rombaon, Irish Wong, Tomas Mojares and Hayden James.

The Philippine team will see action in individual time trial, road massed start and criterium.

National cycling coach Cesar Lobramonte said the team will conduct its training in Bugallon, Pangasinan, where the weather and wind condition is similar to Bahrain’s.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID