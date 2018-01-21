‘Salaysay’ furniture–pieces of Philippine culture

Various possibilities and interpretation of furniture design were brought to the bustling district of Bonifacio Global City, particularly at the SM Aura Premier, through the “Salaysay: Philippine Culture Narrated” furniture pieces exhibit.



A joint project of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Interior Design’s Interior Design Program and SM Aura Premier, the exhibit shows how Philippine culture can be expressed through Furniture Design. The student’s exhibit further highlighted the future of furniture as functional art.

In Salaysay, Benilde’s Furniture Design and Construction students narrated stories of Philippine Culture by designing furniture in four themes. These included Philippine Flowers inspired by the exotic bird of paradise, the graceful boungainvillea, and tropical gumamela; as well as Philippine Festivals like the Pahiyas, the Penagbenga, and the Masskara.

Other furniture had elements of the Landmarks of Palawan – the rock formations of the underground river, the blue seas, and the idyllic island lifestyle. The fourth theme, Arts, Aspects, and Appreciation showcased furniture as functional art.

Each furniture piece in Salaysay tells its own story through the students’ exploration of different materials, including rattan, abaca, mahogany, wrought iron, glass and synthetic leather; as well as their experimentation of construction methods and ergonomics.

The DLS-CSB’s Bachelor of Science in Interior Design Program aims to develop students with a mastery of interior space planning while specifying interior elements such as finishes and furnishings which lead to the creation of aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces.

In her speech during the exhibit launch, School of Design and the Arts Associate Dean Cynthia Funk relayed how each furniture piece can be appreciated in two ways: through form and through content. She relayed how the pieces show that in the College of Saint Benilde, designs are not only meaningful but also purposeful. She also mentioned how exhibits such as Salaysay enables College of Saint Benilde to train students beyond the four walls of its school.