Sales of DMCI Holdings more than double in Q1

CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Holdings, Inc. announced on Wednesday its property sales for the first quarter of 2017 more than doubled from a year ago on the back of higher residential and parking units sold.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), DMCI Holdings said it registered record sales of P13.1 billion, up by 119 percent from the P6 billion recorded in the first quarter of last year.

From last year’s 1,687 units, the number of residential units sold rose to 3,085 units this quarter, while parking units sold reached 1,787 units compared with 922 units a year earlier.

Oak Harbor Residences, in Paranaque City, was the top contributor to the parent company’s growth, followed by Prisma Residences, a three-tower development in Pasig City.

Brisk sales of the company’s developments outside Metro Manila, specifically Baguio City and Davao City, also contributed to the high sales value.

“The local real estate industry is getting more and more competitive. Product superiority is really key to achieving growth despite the competition,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said.

“We are grateful to our clients for choosing DMCI Homes. Their trust and confidence in our brand means a lot to us,” he added.

This year, DMCI Homes is launching eight projects to expand its product offerings.

The projects have an estimated total value of P57 billion, or 50 percent more than the P38 billion generated by the seven projects launched last year.