After-sales makes Massey-Ferguson lead in PH

When it comes to providing after-sales service for farm tractors and other farm machines, All Certified Equipment Trading Corp. (ACETC) can claim to be leader that has made it possible for Massey-Ferguson tractors to be the prime choice by operators of large plantations.

”One proof of this [quality after-sales service]is ACETC has made Massey-Ferguson the leading farm tractor brand in the Philippines and was awarded by Agco Limited [the tractor’s manufacturer]in 2014 for achieving the Highest Sales Growth that year,” the company said in its website.

The company also said that it maintains a parts inventory of about P40 million at all times to make sure it can perform timely after-sales service for its existing clients.

Besides spare parts of Massey-Ferguson and Valtra farm tractors, ACETC also stocks spare parts and provides after-sales service for GT Dryers, and Yanmar and Kaiao portable engines and generator sets.

Among the company’s major clients that operate large plantations are Dole Philippines, Del Monte Philippines and Simifru. ACETC currently markets four Massey-Ferguson series: 7600 in the 140-255 hp range; 400 in the 65-130 hp range; 2600 in the 50-75 hp range; and the MF 1500 in the 40-53 hp range.

CMC