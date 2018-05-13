Salinel, Dula lead MOS awardees in PSL tilt

Diliman Preparatory School’s (DPS) John Xavier Salinel and Wisenheimer Academy’s Mikhaela Bliss Dula top the list of Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in Class C/Motivational Division of the 136th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series MX3 Swimming Challenge on Sunday at the DPS swimming pool in Quezon City.

Salinel copped gold medals in the 50m backstroke (44.47 seconds) and 50m freestyle (37.44 seconds) to claim the top honors in the boys’ 10-year division of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Dula, the younger sister of Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula, dominated the 50m backstroke (49.19) and 50m freestyle (42.87) to bag the MOS award in the girls’ 9-year category.

Sharing the spotlight in the girls’ class were Elize Kamilah Cahigan (6-under), Yoanna Ysasbelle Bersamin (7), Tara Beard (8), Richaille Charlotte Telebangco (10), Holly Beard (11), Sophia Angela Estacio (12), Jasmine Lee Omolon (13), Kristine Nicole Albano (14) and Andrea Jheremy Pacheco (15-over).

In the boys’ category, David Adam Jandayan (6-under), Iñigo Rafaelle Batac (7), Kaden Gabriel Sy (8), Jhunery Vinluan (9), Benjamin Gonzales III (11), Joaquin Antonio Aquino (12), Rey Angelo Capistrano (13), Miguel Joaquin Valles (14) and Willy John Pelongco (15-over) also received the MOS plum.

The MOS award recipients in the Novice Division were Reanna Marisse Meneses (6-under), Bella Aaliyah Fano (7), Sarah Addison and Allison Fundano (8), Minuets Grace Denina and Allana Beatriz Perez (9), Rochelle Zalatar (10), Althea Alberto (11), Beatrice Chen (12), Angela Sophia Gatlabayan (13), Julienne Bianca Chua (14), Cherish Magpayo (15-over), Cyanxiel Tavares (6-under), Clyde Garrish Bantatua (7), Kylezeth Sibayan (8), Rayvin Floyd Ravanes (9), Lee Gerard Aspiras (10), Lian Nadal (11), Rhanley Insequel (12), Gervin See (13), Christian Joseph Jao (14) and Lance Ethan Yu (15-over).

“We’re happy with the turnout of this competition. A lot of promising swimmers have emerged especially in the Class C and the Motivational categories. These are the products of our program and we want these kids to transform from Class C to Class A swimmers,” said PSL president Susan Papa.