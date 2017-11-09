’Salome’ intensifies; more areas under Signal No. 1 – Pagasa

MORE areas in Luzon and Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal no.1 (TCWS) as Tropical Depression “Salome” intensified, the state-run weather bureau said Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11:00 a.m. forecast that Signal no. 1 was raised in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Maabate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

Affected areas in the Visayas are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte and Biliran.

Residents in areas under Signal No. 1 are alerted against flashfloods and landslides.

Classes in both public and private schools are suspended in:

• Albay (all levels)

• Camarines Sur (all levels)

• Naga (preschool to high school)

• Sorsogon (elementary to high school)

• San Pablo City, Laguna (preschool to high school)

Salome was last spotted at 50 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Juban, Sorsogon with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Pagasa added that estimated rainfall ranged from moderate to heavy within the 250-km diameter of Salome.

It is expected to move west at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning. GLEE JALEA