‘Salome’ intensifies slightly as it moves out of PH — Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Salome” (international name: Haikui) has slightly intensified as it headed for Zambales on its way out of the country, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest forecast that Salome was located 190 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Iba, Zambales.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Although all the tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted, the estimated rainfall still ranged from moderate to heavy within the 200-km diameter of the tropical storm, Pagasa added.

Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the provinces of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite and Batangas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the outer rainbands of Salome.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Salome is expected to move west-northwest at 20 kph for Iba, Zambales and would be outside the boundary of Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning.