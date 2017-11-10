‘Salome’ intensifies into tropical storm; classes suspended in Metro, parts of Luzon

CLASSES were suspended in Metro Manila on Friday and parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Salome” (international name “Haikui”) intensified into a tropical storm, bringing more rain in affected areas, the state-run weather bureau.



As of 7 a.m., #WalangPasok lists the class suspensions:



Metro Manila



· Caloocan (all levels)



· Las Pinas (all levels)



· Malabon City (all levels)



· Mandaluyong (all levels)



· Manila (all levels)



· Marikina (all levels)



· Muntinlupa (all levels)



· Navotas (all levels)



· Paranaque (all levels)



· Pasay (all levels)



· Pasig (preschool to senior high school)



· Pateros (all levels)



· Quezon City (all levels)



· San Juan (all levels)



· Taguig (all levels)



· Valenzuela (all levels)



Calabarzon



· Batangas (all levels)



· Cavite (all levels)



· Laguna (all levels)



· Quezon province (all levels)



· Angono, Rizal (all levels)



· Antipolo, Rizal (all levels)



· Morong, Rizal (all levels)



· Tanay, Rizal (all levels)



· Taytay, Rizal (all levels)



Central Luzon



· Bataan (all levels)



· Bocaue, Bulacan (preschool to elementary)



Bicol region



· Camariner Sur (all levels)



Mimaropa



· Buenavista, Marinduque (all levels)



· Calapan, Oriental Mindoro (all levels)



The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its morning forecast that Salome was located 55 kilometers (km) southwest of Subic, Zambales and has maintained its maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 100 kph.



Bataan and Southern Zambales are now under tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) No. 2.



Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is up over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, rest of Zambales and the rest of northern Occidental Mindoro.



All tropical cyclone warning signals in previously affected areas are now lifted.



The estimated rainfall still ranges from moderate to heavy within the 250-km diameter of the tropical storm, Pagasa added.



Salome is expected to move west-northwest at 20 kilometers and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning. GLEE JALEA