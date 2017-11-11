’Salome’ leaves zero casualties

TROPICAL Storm “Salome” (international name: Haikui) slightly intensified as it traversed Zambales on its way out of the country according to the state-run weather bureau. It left no casualties in its wake.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest forecast that Salome was located 190 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Iba, Zambales.

It strengthened its maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Although all tropical cyclone warning signals were lifted in previously affected areas, the estimated rainfall still ranged from moderate to heavy within the 200-km diameter of the tropical storm, Pagasa added.

Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the provinces of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite and Batangas were forecast to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the outer rain bands of Salome.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country were to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.

On this Saturday morning, Salome was expected to move west-northwest at 20 kph and reach 565 km west-northwest of Iba, Zambales which is already outside the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).