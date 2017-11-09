‘Salome’ maintains strength, may intensify into tropical storm in 24 hours–Pagasa

EXPECT moderate to heavy rains in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon on Thursday night as Tropical Depression “Salome” may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. forecast that Salome, bringing moderate to heavy rains with occasional gusty winds within its 250-kilometer diameter, may get close to Metro Manila between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight.

Salome was located at 65 kilometers (km) southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur, with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph, Pagasa said.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains up over Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected over the eastern section of Central Luzon. Residents are alerted against flashfloods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Signal no. 1 has been lifted in the Visayas.

Salome is forecast to move west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning. GLEE JALEA