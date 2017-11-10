‘Salome’ menaces Metro Manila, Luzon

MORE areas in Luzon and the Visayas have been placed under tropical cyclone warning (TCWS) Signal No.1 as tropi-cal depression Salome intensifies, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday morning said in its 5 p.m. forecast that Salome was located 65 kilometers (km) southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur with maxi-mum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) no. 1 remains hoisted over Luzon areas particularly Metro Manila, Rizal, Ba-taan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, Ma-rinduque, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

All storm signals in the Visayas have been lifted.

Residents of affected areas were advised to be on alert against flashfloods and landslides.

Because of the stormy weather, classes were suspended in public and private schools in Albay (all levels), Cama-rines Sur (all levels), Naga City (pre-school to high school), Sorsogon (elementary to high school) and San Pablo City, Laguna (pre-school to high school).

Salome is expected to move west at 25 kilometers per hour and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Satur-day morning.