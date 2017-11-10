’Salome’ swamps several villages in Laguna

STA. CRUZ, Laguna — The continuous heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm “Salome” flooded at least seven villages here as it came close to the province late Thursday night, according to a local official.

Rommel Palacol, head of the Laguna Action Center, said all the affected villages were from the town of Mabitac.

Worst hit was Barangay Nanguma where knee-deep floods on the Manila East Road have rendered it unpassable to small types of vehicles, said Palacol.

Also under water are the villages of San Antonio, Libis, Bayanihan, Lambak, Pagasa, at Sinagtala also in Mabitac.

There is also an on-going clearing operation at Barangay Imoc in the town of Calauan due to a landslide.

A family was evacuated in Paete due to floods while three families were evacuated from Los Banos.

In Pangil, the villages of Isla, San Jose, Balian and Natividad are also under water. The water level at Barangay San Juan in the town of Kalayaan, however, has subsided.

Fifteen out of 20 villages in Siniloan are also flooded. ROSELLE AQUINO