‘Salu-Salo sa Linggo’ at Conrad Manila

Sundays are considered as a day of reflection and bonding with loved ones over hearty meals and stories. It is through this innate Filipino familial characteristic that Conrad Manila’s all-day dining restaurant, Brasserie on 3 found its latest buffet inspiration.

Called Salu-Salo sa Linggo, the restaurant pays homage to some of the Philippines’ finest kitchens, with each live action station spruced up in native elements.

At the forefront are the sumptuous lechon—a must for any Filipino feast, the mouth-watering bulalo and sinigang stations and the flavorfully robust mixed grilled selections, among others. A lavish spread of Filipino desserts including the enchanting halo-halo also promises to be another exhilarating indulgence for those with a sweet tooth.

“We hold the Filipino family in high regard with its values and traditions and hope that diners are able to find that connection with Brasserie on 3’s authenticity when it comes to preparing high quality cuisine that is not only homey but also organic and sustainably sourced,” hotel manager share Harald Feurstein shared.

Diners will also be treated to musical entertainment, with renditions of timeless Filipino classics serving as the ideal complement to the midday festivities.