Saludar brothers win in Cagayan de Oro

Brothers Vic and Froilan Saludar prevailed against their respective foes to strengthen their chances of getting a world title fight on Wednesday in a non-title bout entitled Normin Glory 9 Revenge at the Barangay Bulua covered court in Cagayan de Oro City.

The former world title challenger Vic Saludar, 26, scored a unanimous decision win over fellow Filipino Powell Balaba in a minimum weight bout to improve to 14 wins against two losses with nine knockouts, while the 27-year-old Froilan knocked out compatriot Roque Lauro in the first round.

After losing to Japanese Kosei Tanaka via knockout last December 31, 2015 for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimum weight belt, the younger Saludar won his last three fights including against Balaba (8-22-1 record with five knockouts).

Froilan, who improved his win-loss record to 24-2-1 with 15 knockouts, was coming off a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Japanese Takuma

Inoue (8-0 record with two knockouts) in a WBO bantamweight title eliminator match last September 5 in Tokyo, Japan.

Inoue was a mandatory challenger for reigning Filipino WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales last December 30 but he suffered a fractured right hand during sparring session that forced him to withdraw from the fight.

Tapales will now defend his title against Japanese Shohei Omori on April 23 in Osaka, Japan.