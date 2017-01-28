Salvador Dali in real life

Exhibit to feature selected prints from the surrealist’s etchings

Through the exhibition Salvador Dali, organized by Hiraya Gallery, Manila’s art-loving community has a rare chance, if not the first time, to view the master Surrealist’s drypoint etchings in colors, not in books or posters but in person.

Featured in the exhibit are selected prints from the series Le Bestiaire de la Fontaine Dalinise and the series inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. In the Le Bestiaire series, Dali’s vaunted flair for fantasy and imaginative meanderings are at play in these prints, and with many of them featuring a menagerie of animals—deer, giraffe, camel, horse, elephant, wolf, birds and vulture are characters displaying human characteristics, not at all cartoonish, but drawn, freely sketched with a tremendous sense of energy and confidence.

The show also includes some prints from Dali’s Divine Comedy series, based on Dante Alighieri’s canticles: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. The poetic narrative tells of a pilgrim’s journey, from the damnation of hell to the salvation of heaven. The pilgrim, representing Dante, is guided by the lovely Beatrice, who was Dante’s great love. Dali’s prints add poetic and theatrical dimensions to this most significant work of the Middle Ages.

Salvador Dali (1904 to 1989) was born in Figueres, Catalonia, Spain. Salvador Dali’s brand of Surrealism was described by the critic David Sylvester as “esoteric symbols in a sensational, rabble-rousing manner.”

The exhibition is open to the public from January 31 to February 10.